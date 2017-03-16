Yoan Moncada Shows Flashes Of Brilliance But Is It Enough To Make Opening Day Roster?

The Chicago White Sox got a good look at the type of power their top prospect, Yoan Moncada, can bring to the second base position Wednesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch in Arizona; displaying exactly what they thought they were getting when they acquired him from the Boston Red Sox as the key player in the blockbuster Chris Sale trade this past offseason. He hit his first two home runs of the spring in a 7-3 White Sox victory over the Kansas City Royals. But is it enough for him to still make the White Sox opening day roster?

Despite an opening for the starting second base position for the South Siders after their recent surprise release of veteran Brett Lawrie, Moncada has noticeably looked a lot, at times, like he has been trying to do too much at the plate. Which has led to a lot of his struggles throughout Cactus League play and seen him strikeout 13 times in 30 at-bats while also struggling to a .200 batting average entering the game.

So the two homers couldn’t have come at a better time for the top prospect, maybe ending his struggles. It was fantastic timing on his first, which was a two-run shot that came on a full-count pitch from veteran Jason Hammel in the bottom of the 5th and tied the game at 2; also ending a three-hit shutout bid from Hammel.

While Moncada has struggled at the plate, he has shown flashes of brilliance in the field at times throughout the spring. There have also been times in the field where he has shown he still has quite a bit to work on as well and that extra seasoning in the minors will help with.

So despite improving somewhat and there being the current opening at the starting second base position for the Sox, it still looks like Moncada will most likely start the season in the minors at Triple-A Charlotte. While veteran Tyler Saladino, who played mostly as a utility player last season and been red-hot this spring with a ridiculous .414 batting average to go with three homers and eight RBIs, looks to have the inside track of being the White Sox’s Opening Day second baseman come Opening Day on April 3.

Do you think this would be the right move for the South Siders or what do you think they should do with their current opening at the second base position?